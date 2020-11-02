1 in critical condition following 2-vehicle crash in Greene County

A motorist was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash was reported in Spring Valley Twp. in Greene County.
A second person was transported to Greene Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported around 10 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 380 and West Spring Valley Paintersville Road.
A Dodge Neon was traveling east on West Spring Valley Paintersville Road when they failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit by a Honda going north on state Route 380, according to OSHP.
The driver of the Dodge suffered critical injuries and was transported via CareFlight. The driver of the Honda had non-life-threatening injuries. No one other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but preliminary reports indicate failure to yield was the cause, according to OSHP.
Patrol is investigating if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
We will update this story as more information is available.