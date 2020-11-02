5 dead in 3 separate weekend crashes

In Union Twp, three people are dead after a Saturday night crash, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash was reported at state Route 49 and state Route 721.

Initial investigations show that there was a head-on collision between two vehicles. Three victims were pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

One of the drivers was Dean Davis, 57, of Pitsburg, according to Miami County coroner Dr. William Ginn. Robby Ruckel, 49, was driving the other vehicle in the crash and was with his father Luther Ruckel, 75, of Lewis County, Kentucky.

A Centerville man died in a three-vehicle crash on Yankee Street near Redsunset Drive and five other people were injured, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Initial investigations show that a black Chevy sedan, operated by Alexander Wilkens, 20, of Centerville, was traveling south on Yankee Street when Wilkens attempted to pass two vehicles traveling south.

The black sedan traveled left of center and collided with a gray Honda van that was traveling north on Yankee Street, the release stated.

The sedan rolled over top of the Honda van and continued to roll, striking the rear of a black SUV that was traveling south on Yankee Street.

The four occupants of the Honda and one occupant of the SUV were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Wilkens was pronounced dead on the scene by the Washington Twp. Fire Department.