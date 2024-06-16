1 killed, 1 injured in Saturday night motorcycle crash in Butler County

One person was killed and one person was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in St. Clair Twp.
Butler County crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at North Third Street (U.S-127) around 9:20 p.m., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
A deer crossed in front of the motorcycle’s path, according to the sheriff’s office. When deputies found it lying down with two people on the ground.
The identity of the two people was not released by the sheriff’s office.
One person was taken to UC Health West Chester Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, while the second person was found dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A..R.T) was on scene for an extensive investigation on this incident.
