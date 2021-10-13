dayton-daily-news logo
X

1 killed, multiple people injured in 2-vehicle crash in Springfield

ajc.com

News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

One person was killed multiple people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Springfield.

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. at North Yellow Springs and West Columbia streets.

One of the vehicles ran a red light and struck the other vehicle at the intersection, Springfield Police Division Lt. Jeff Williams said.

The victim killed was a male, Williams said. His name has not been released.

None of the other injuries were believed to be life-threatening, Williams said.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Man indicted on charges related to 15-year-old’s shooting death
2
Layoffs continue the combining of 7-Eleven and Speedway at headquarters
3
Experts: If you spy a spotted lanternfly in southwest Ohio, kill it
4
What happened with Josh Mandel at the Lakota school board meeting...
5
Human remains pulled from creek near I-70, Springfield police call...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top