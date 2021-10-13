1 killed, multiple people injured in 2-vehicle crash in Springfield

One person was killed multiple people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Springfield.
The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. at North Yellow Springs and West Columbia streets.
One of the vehicles ran a red light and struck the other vehicle at the intersection, Springfield Police Division Lt. Jeff Williams said.
The victim killed was a male, Williams said. His name has not been released.
None of the other injuries were believed to be life-threatening, Williams said.
The crash remains under investigation.
