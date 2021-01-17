X

$1 million lottery ticket reportedly sold in Springfield

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Anthracite Newsstand on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night, when an estimated $750 million prize will be up for grabs. The drawing for an estimated $640 million Powerball jackpot will be Saturday night. (Mark Moran/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Anthracite Newsstand on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night, when an estimated $750 million prize will be up for grabs. The drawing for an estimated $640 million Powerball jackpot will be Saturday night. (Mark Moran/The Citizens' Voice via AP)

Credit: Mark Moran

Credit: Mark Moran

News | 2 hours ago
By Micah Karr

If you purchased a lottery ticket in Springfield recently, you may have woken up as a millionaire. Our media partner 10TV reported that a Powerball $1 million ticket was sold at a Shell gas station in Springfield for yesterday’s Powerball drawing.

Lottery officials said the ticket was an auto-pick and is one of 14 $1 million winners in Saturday’s nationwide drawing, which means players missed the nearly $640 million jackpot by one number.

Since nobody has hit all the numbers yet, the Powerball jackpot has soared to $730 million and growing. The next drawing will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20.

These are the lucky numbers from the last three Powerball drawings:

  • Jan. 16: 14, 20, 39, 65, 67, Powerball #2
  • Jan. 13: 4, 19, 23, 25, 49, Powerball #14
  • Jan. 9: 14, 26, 38, 45, 46, Powerball #13

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is also soaring closer to the $1 billion mark as the next drawing, scheduled for Tuesday, currently carries an $850 million top prize.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.