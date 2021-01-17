$1 million lottery ticket reportedly sold in Springfield

If you purchased a lottery ticket in Springfield recently, you may have woken up as a millionaire. Our media partner 10TV reported that a Powerball $1 million ticket was sold at a Shell gas station in Springfield for yesterday’s Powerball drawing.
Lottery officials said the ticket was an auto-pick and is one of 14 $1 million winners in Saturday’s nationwide drawing, which means players missed the nearly $640 million jackpot by one number.
Since nobody has hit all the numbers yet, the Powerball jackpot has soared to $730 million and growing. The next drawing will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20.
These are the lucky numbers from the last three Powerball drawings:
- Jan. 16: 14, 20, 39, 65, 67, Powerball #2
- Jan. 13: 4, 19, 23, 25, 49, Powerball #14
- Jan. 9: 14, 26, 38, 45, 46, Powerball #13
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is also soaring closer to the $1 billion mark as the next drawing, scheduled for Tuesday, currently carries an $850 million top prize.