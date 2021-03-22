1 person found dead after West Chester Twp. house fire

One person was found dead Monday evening after a house fire in West Chester Twp.
Crews were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. to a brick two-story home in the 8300 block of Colonial Mill Manor on a report of person trapped inside a burning house.
West Chester Fire Chief Rick Prinz told our news partner WCPO-TV in Cincinnati that firefighters found the person trapped, who was deceased, on the first floor.
Prinz said he expects his department to be working into the night and are waiting for the state fire marshal.