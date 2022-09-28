$100K grant approved to help expand Urbana manufacturing facility

ORBIS said that it plans to invest over $42 million into the Urbana facility, including $356,554 to expand the site’s rail infrastructure, which is part of the Indiana & Ohio Railway system owned by the West Central Ohio Port Authority.

The proposed expansion includes rehabilitating a rail siding that hasn’t seen rail traffic for “many years,” according to a release, as well as adding on about 50,000 square feet of space to house eight large injection machines.