11-year-old girl dies following pedestrian crash in Green Twp.

An 11-year-old girl died Thursday at Dayton Children’s Hospital following a Tuesday pedestrian crash that left another girl seriously injured and a dog dead.
Isabel Conley of Green Twp. died Thursday afternoon, according to the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Conley, and Tori Fritschie, 14, both of Green Twp., and their dog were struck by an SUV at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday night on Crabill Road near Pitchin Road in Green Twp., Clark County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura.
Both girls were flown by a medical helicopter to the hospital, and the dog died. The condition of Fritschie is unknown.
A white Jeep Cherokee, driven by Jessie Pierson, 40, of Springfield, was traveling north on Crabill Road when it hit the girls and the dog, according to Sgt. Purpura.
Both impairment and distracted driving do not appear to be a factor in the crash, Purpura said.
Pierson was not injured.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan May said Tuesday night that it’s unclear whether the Jeep went off the road prior to the strike or if the children were in the road, but the state patrol’s crash reconstruction team was investigating.
May also said they did not know whether speed was a factor but said the stretch of road is straight and it was still light outside when the crash occurred.
No charges have been filed at this time as the crash remains under investigation.
