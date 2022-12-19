13 dogs die in Clark County fire, two firefighters injured

Firefighters were ordered out of the building when conditions were deemed unsafe.

“There was significant and devastating damage to the structure and and its contents,” the sheriff’s office report said, noting the dogs, “formerly rescued from shelters, were sadly lost to the fire.”

A fourteenth dog was rescued and united with its owner.

In addition to Springfield Twp. firefighters, first responders from Bethel and German townships and the city of Springfield assisted at the scene.

Gary Stroede lives nearby and said his dog started barking when he looked outside and saw the back of the 1.5-story house already engulfed in flames.

No estimate on damage was available Monday. The cause of the fire as of Monday afternoon was undetermined, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

This fire remains under investigation by the Office of State Fire Marshal, with assistance from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 937-328-2560.