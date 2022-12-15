$1.8 million theft: State audit details ‘brazen crime’ by ex-Clark County Auditor’s Office employee

An employee of the Clark County Auditor’s Office since 1991, Vanderhorst was fired Jan. 12 after the Clark County Auditor’s Office said it learned of the allegations.

The thefts occurred from 2005 to 2021, according to the state auditor’s office.

Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll launched an investigation after receiving a tip about a suspicious vendor account that received county payments but had no address, no tax identification number and no description of work being performed, according to a release from the state auditor’s office.

Driscoll said during Vanderhorst’s sentencing that many of the charges made by Vanderhorst were found to be for purchases related to restaurants or shopping.

Driscoll confirmed an initial $110,000 payment to the suspicious vendor ultimately was deposited into a bank account maintained by Vanderhorst. With assistance from the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the investigation confirmed that Vanderhorst opened a “phony” vendor bank account, deposited county checks into it, and then transferred those balances into a personal bank account or withdrew cash for his own use, according to the state auditor’s office.

Vanderhorst escaped detection for years, the state report said, “due to a lack of management oversight and a failure by the county to segregate duties.”

The special audit included recommendations for improving and instituting internal controls to prevent a similar issue in the future.

Clark County Auditor John Federer said that Vanderhorst’s theft represents a “shocking betrayal of every Clark County citizen” and employees of his office.

According to the county auditor’s office, an employee noticed inappropriate vendor payouts in the financial management system in October 2021. State investigators visited the auditor’s office and Vanderhorst’s home in January to collect evidence.