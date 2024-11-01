$1M bond set for Middletown woman accused of stabbing her elderly mother to death

Lattimore, 44, was at the residence in the 600 block of 14th when officers arrived about 11:20 p.m., taken into custody and charged with murder.

On Friday afternoon, Lattimore was arraigned in Middletown Municipal Court where Judge James Sherron set the bond. She is scheduled to be back in court Nov. 8 for a preliminary hearing.

Lewis’ son called 911 telling dispatchers, “my mom just got stabbed in the neck.”

In the gut-wrenching call, Lewis is heard in the background say “I am dying.”

The son tells dispatchers he has a firearm and his sister is another room “looking at the wall.”

As help arrives, the son is heard telling his mother to “say strong. I am here” while trying to hold pressure on the wounds. Lewis was transported to Atrium Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Lewis’ son told detectives he observed “Mekeshia over the top of the victim (her mother) while the victim was sitting in a recliner, her hand and arm moving in a stabbing motion toward the victim,” according to the court complaint filed by detectives.

The son yelled for Lattimore to get away from his mother and “observed blood coming from the victim’s neck,” according to court documents.

Lattimore declined to talk to detectives.