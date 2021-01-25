2 children die in Springfield shooting; investigation ongoing

Two children have died after they were shot over the weekend in Springfield.
Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. on Friday to the 1200 block of Russell Avenue, where two individuals were shot, according to a Springfield police report.
When police arrived, they found the two victims, a 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy, inside the residence with gunshot wounds.
Both of the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but they died from their injuries, the report stated.
There is no suspect information available and no arrests have been made, but Springfield police said there is no threat to the community.
The names of the two victims have not been released at this time.
Springfield City Schools has not confirmed that the two victims are students in the district, but there are grief counselors available today for those who need them, said Cherie Moore, spokesperson for SCSD.
The shooting remains under investigation.
The Springfield News-Sun is working to learn more.