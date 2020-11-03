2 injured in shootings outside bars in Liberty, West Chester townships

Before that. a Trotwood man was shot Saturday night during a physical altercation in the parking lot of the Draft Bar and Grille in Liberty Twp.

The incident happened about 11:08 p.m. outside the bar at 7029 Yankee Road when a security guard was involved in an altercation with the man, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies were called to the bar on a report of shots fired. Eric Blackmon said he was employed by the bar as a security guard and was involved in an altercation in the parking lot. Blackmon said the man pulled out a gun and fired shots at him, according to the report.

Blackmon, who has a CCW permit, drew his firearm and fired several shots at the man. The man fled in what witnesses described a dark vehicle with the back window shot out.

The man, who suffered a gunshot wound, was located by deputies. That man, Joey Blake Brown, 30, of Westford Road, remains hospitalized in an area hospital, according to Sgt. Kim Peters.

Blackmon, 35, of Cincinnati, suffered a minor hand injury.

The incident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed as of Monday morning.

The Draft Bar and Grille was also cited Friday night after agents witnessed several patrons being served mixed drinks and beer after 10 p.m. Agents reportedly purchased a beer from bar staff at 10:15 p.m., according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The state liquor board and Gov. Mike DeWine issued health orders in July that banned the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. to help limit the spread of COVID-19.