2 killed, 2 children injured in truck crash on I-75 in northern Kentucky

Erlanger police said they received a call around midnight from someone who said they could see a white truck driving all over the southbound lanes of Interstate 71/75. Soon after, the witness said the white truck crashed into a construction truck between the exit to Buttermilk Pike and I-275, according to our news partner, WCPO-TV.

According to police, the driver of the white truck, 29-year-old Andrew McIntyre, was pronounced dead at the scene. McIntyre’s passenger, 32-year-old Ratasha McIntyre, was also pronounced dead.