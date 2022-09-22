2 men indicted for flying drones over Bengals, Reds games

Dailon Dabney, 24, of Cincinnati, allegedly flew his drone over the Cincinnati Bengals NFL playoff game on Jan. 15, recording the flight and posting the video to social media websites and YouTube. The drone was allegedly flown into the stadium and hovered over players and portions of the stadium crowd, said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

Travis Lenhoff, 38, of Northern Kentucky, allegedly flew a drone into a restricted area at Great American Ballpark on April 12 during Opening Day activities for the Cincinnati Reds baseball team.