2 men wanted for violent felonies in Springfield given over $100K bonds

Officers were dispatched just before midnight on Tuesday to the 700 block of Villa Road in reference to an aggravated robbery, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Davon Hunt is arraigned in Clark County Municipal Court Thursday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The victim told police he just got home from his business when someone knocked on his apartment door. He said when he opened the door, a man grabbed him.

“A male grabbed him and forced him down the stairs to his vehicle where another male was waiting. They then rummaged through his vehicle and kept asking, ‘where is the store money?’ The two males then forced the victim back up to his apartment, and one of them then struck the victim in the head with a firearm,” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the two men, identified as Cuffie and Hunt, then went through the victim’s belongings and took $3,000, several keys, three rings and an iPhone.

A short time later, the U.S. Marshal Task Force served a warrant at a Fairborn residence where they found Cuffie and Hunt after the renter of the apartment gave them consent to search, the affidavit stated. Detectives also found items related to the aggravated robbery that took place on Villa Road.

Cuffie and Hunt were then arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, along with other unrelated warrants.