2 Middletown men charged with aggravated burglary, abduction

The victims said the suspects forced their way into the grandmother’s home and demanded money.

Thomas was given a steep bond in Middletown Municipal Court based on the original charges of two counts of kidnapping and felonious assault, both first-degree felonies. A grand jury reduced those charges to two counts of abduction, a third-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

However, the grand jury elevated the aggravated burglary charge to a first-degree felony.

Defense attorney Lawrence Hawkins, who represented Thomas in place of his attorney, Stephen Hurlburt, argued Thomas' bond of $990,000 was higher than appropriate for the crime alleged for a man with no prior record or contact with law enforcement.

“With all due respect to the court that set that (bond) previously, it’s pretty significant when there’s no dead body,” Hawkins said, explaining those charged with murder often have bonds at $1 million.

Assistant Prosecutor John Hatcher said it is “a significant crime” and told the court the 12-year-old “had a gun placed against his forehead,” and that he wanted a steep bond “given the violent of nature of what occurred, and also the flight risk that presents given what they’re facing.”

“They’re all serious (charges), but the high level charge is the aggravated burglary,” he said. “This was a home invasion by two armed individuals, threatening the occupants of the home with firearms.”

Thomas faces the same charges, but he is being held without bond in a separate legal matter, said his attorney, Jacob Long.

Each man, if convicted, could face up to 11 years for the first-degree charge, and nine months to three years for each third-degree felony.

Long said his client is being held without bond due to an unrelated probation violation. He was charged with robbery, a second-degree felony, in 2023, and pleaded guilty to an amended charge to theft, a first degree misdemeanor.

That case is being heard by Common Pleas Judge Kelly Heile.

Butler Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth lowered Thomas’ bond to $500,000.

Thomas and Chambers are scheduled to return before Spaeth at 9 a.m. April 10. Chambers is scheduled to be back in Heile’s courtroom on April 29.