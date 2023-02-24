BreakingNews
Ohio BMVs won’t offer driver’s license services Saturday; Here’s why
X
Dark Mode Toggle

2 runaway teens being sought by Warren County law enforcement

News
By Journal-News Staff
40 minutes ago

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for two 16-year-olds who did not go home after leaving school on Thursday.

Logan S. Dunn and Ella J. Cecrle, who are students in the Kings School District, are traveling together, the Sheriff’s Office said. Both are on prescribed medications and neither have those with them.

Deputies said the pair has taken measures to alter their looks and will likely falsely identify themselves. They were seen leaving a Target store in South Lebanon and had dyed their hair black.

It is possible Dunn and Cecrle are traveling by Uber rides, Greyhound buses or railway, deputies said.

Anyone with information into their whereabouts is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 695-1280 or the Warren County Communications Center at (513) 695-2525.

In Other News
1
Tea is having a popularity surge in southwest Ohio
2
Defense lawyer boils over in Ohio utility bailout and political bribery...
3
Local, national college enrollment stable after years of decline
4
Mid-century modern furniture, lighting exhibition this weekend at...
5
Entering hospice care doesn’t mean that death is imminent, executive...

About the Author

Journal-News Staff
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top