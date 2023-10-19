BreakingNews
GOP's Jordan will back a temporary House speaker as he tries to shore up support, lawmakers say

2 suspects in local drug trafficking case will return to court next week

Sheriff: Men were found during traffic stop with enough fentanyl to kill 1.5 million people.

HAMILTON — The cases against two men charged with drug felonies were continued Wednesday in Butler County Area II Court, according to records.

Luis Hernandez-Ramos, 33, and Douglas Mancias-Martinez, 27, will appear at 1 p.m. Oct. 25 for their preliminary hearings.

They were arrested on Saturday after their vehicle, driven by Hernandez-Ramos, was stopped on Ohio 4 near the Monroe fire department by Butler County Sheriff deputies, according to Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

They both had Mexican driver’s licenses, provided conflicting stories and displayed “nervous behavior” during the routine traffic stop, Jones said. That’s when a K-9 searched the vehicle and seized three kilos of fentanyl that Jones said was enough to kill 1.5 million people, or every person living in Cincinnati and Dayton.

Jones called it “one of our biggest drug busts.”

They were booked into the Butler County Jail for possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

The fentanyl was stored in vacuum-sealed packages with a street value of $500,000, Jones said.

The two were arraigned by video Monday when bond for each was set at $40,000, according to court records. They’re being detained on an ICE holder.

