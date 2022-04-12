At least 1 person killed in 2-vehicle crash in West Chester Twp.

At least one person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash in West Chester Twp.
The crash between a sedan and truck happened at 3:45 p.m. in front of the AMC movie theater by Twin Peaks restaurant in the 9400 block of Civic Centre Boulevard, not far from the interchange with Interstate 75 at Union Center Boulevard.
The crash initially was reported with someone trapped in the wreckage.
The Butler County Coroner’s Office is on scene.
It is not clear whether there are any other injuries.
