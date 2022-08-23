3 Fairfield students charged for alleged school shooting threat

Investigators followed leads to identify the individuals responsible for the post.

“We take the safety and security of our schools seriously and will be diligent in that regard,” Maynard said. “Threats of this nature, regardless of their intent, will not be tolerated. They have a tremendous impact on students, school staff, and the community. It is the intent of the Fairfield Police Department to prosecute anyone who threatens violence against our schools.”

Fairfield School District spokesperson Gina Gentry-Fletcher said the students charged will be disciplined in according to the district’s student code of conduct.

“We are grateful for the partnerships between our schools and our local law enforcement agencies during this investigation,” she said.