3 tips to finding the right graduate program

Current students and recent graduates can provide a unique perspective that prospective grad students won’t get from brochures or online research, no matter how exhaustive that research might be. Encourage students and recent grads to be candid, asking them about their experiences as grad students and, for recent grads, how they fared in the job market after earning their degrees. Don’t discount the latter, as grad school is an investment of time, energy and money, and that should lead to professional fulfillment upon graduating.

3. Be realistic about your finances.

While many people enroll in graduate programs to improve their earning potential, some students may not enjoy that benefit. The cost of grad school varies depending on the school and the program, but prospective grad students may want to change their plans if the cost of obtaining an advanced degree will greatly affect their financial freedom for years to come. Students worried about their post-grad school earning potential may want to choose less expensive programs so they can still pursue their degrees without mortgaging their financial futures.

Graduate school requires a substantial investment of time, energy and money. Prospective grad students should do everything possible to ensure they invest in the grad school that best suits their particular needs.