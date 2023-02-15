3 women indicted for allegedly attempting to set fire to a Monroe nail salon

Explore Former Hamilton police sergeant arraigned on felony criminal charge

An affidavit filed in support of a criminal complaint states that on Feb. 5, surveillance camera footage shows Bishop and Rennick entering the salon.

Rennick had made an appointment for a pedicure under the name “Katelynn,” allegedly at the direction of Vu, for Rennick to get the latest nail appointment she can and to “Just use another name. Sound white.” Rennick is shown receiving her nail services.

Bishop allegedly sat near Rennick during the pedicure and is then seen walking toward the rear of the salon holding two white bags. Bishop placed one of the bags behind a desk before leaving the salon.

A salon employee then found the suspected device, which smelled like gasoline. The employee opened the package, seeing that it looked like an explosive device, and took it outside near the salon’s trash dumpsters. The employee later went back outside to check on the device and noticed that it was burning.

Monroe police officers responded to a call reporting a dumpster fire near the salon.

Text messages on Bishop’s and Rennick’s phones show the co-defendants planning the incident for at least one week.

Maliciously damaging or destroying property, or attempting to maliciously damage or destroy property, via a fire or explosive device is a federal crime punishable by a range of five to 20 years in prison. Conspiring to commit malicious destruction via fire is punishable by up to five years in prison.