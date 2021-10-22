4 charged with money laundering for illegal video gaming in Springfield

Two of the search warrants executed Wednesday were at Roc-In Skilled Games, 1214 N. Bechtle Ave., and Lucky Duck Skills Games, 1942 Mitchell Blvd., according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Detectives found owners Suresh Patel and Yashvantkumar Patel and gaming distributors Deitz and Gregory with management. They all had keys to gaming consoles and large sums of money.

The men were arrested and charged with money laundering and enforcement of chapter.

The Patels operated a gambling establishment and admitted to not paying cash or placing money with distributors, according to the affidavit. Deitz and Gregory profited off the two illegal gambling facilities in Springfield that were not commissioned through Ohio and distributed illegal gambling machines to Roc-In Skilled Games.

During questioning, Yashvantkumar Patel also admitted to sourcing his income from several illegal gaming facilities throughout Ohio.

Additional details surrounding the cases, including next court dates, are not available at this time.