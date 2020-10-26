4 Dayton childhood vaccine clinics planned

Between March and May, Ohio had 101,786 fewer child screening services, 70,663 fewer vaccinations for children under 2, and 208,934 fewer dental services compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid.

Providers recently told the Dayton Daily News that office visits are starting to pick back up but they are still concerned about kids getting the right care and not falling behind.

The upcoming events are:

Oct. 28, 12:30- 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 4, 12:30- 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 7, 8 a.m. - noon

Nov. 11, 12:30- 4:30 p.m.

Besides well visits and vaccinations, Five Rivers is giving away raffle tickets for a monthly drawing for a $50 Gift Card to either Target, Kroger, or Walmart.

In addition, insurers that manage Medicaid plans will be there with marketing tables with giveaways, and there will be $10 Walmart gift cards for immunization of children ages 0 to 6 years old on a Medicaid plans.