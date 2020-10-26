4 Dayton childhood vaccine clinics planned

The State of Ohio will host four pop-up clinics that are aimed at vaccinating Dayton area children who may not have gotten their necessary shots because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The clinics, which are for Medicaid recipients, will be held between Oct. 28 and Nov. 11. There will be a raffle, and vendors will issue gift cards to those who stop by to get vaccinated.
The pop-up clinics will be at Five Rivers Family Health Center, 2261 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton. The providers will offer childhood immunizations for children ages 0-6 and well-child visits.
The clinics are part of an an Ohio Department of Medicaid effort to get children caught up on vaccinations after a significant decline in pediatric visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The end result of that, however, is that a lot of our children got behind on well child visits and immunizations,” Five Rivers Chief Operating Officer Diane Cummins said.
Between March and May, Ohio had 101,786 fewer child screening services, 70,663 fewer vaccinations for children under 2, and 208,934 fewer dental services compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid.
Providers recently told the Dayton Daily News that office visits are starting to pick back up but they are still concerned about kids getting the right care and not falling behind.
The upcoming events are:
Oct. 28, 12:30- 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 4, 12:30- 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 7, 8 a.m. - noon
Nov. 11, 12:30- 4:30 p.m.
Besides well visits and vaccinations, Five Rivers is giving away raffle tickets for a monthly drawing for a $50 Gift Card to either Target, Kroger, or Walmart.
In addition, insurers that manage Medicaid plans will be there with marketing tables with giveaways, and there will be $10 Walmart gift cards for immunization of children ages 0 to 6 years old on a Medicaid plans.