BREAKING: $5M gift to Children’s Hospital paves way for kids mental health program

A new program at Dayton Children’s will integrate behavioral health care into a pediatrician’s well-child visit and the hospital said this could become a national model for preventing mental health crisis. It will be administered at the newly-renamed Connor Child Health Pavilion on the east edge of Dayton Children’s main campus.

The project is made possible through one of the largest gifts in Dayton Children’s history which is a $5 million, five-year initial investment from The Connor Group Kids & Community Partners, the nonprofit arm of the local real estate investment firm. Dayton Children’s will raise $3 million in matching funds. Connor Group officials, who have been working on the deal with Dayton Children’s for 18 months, could renew the partnership at the end of five years.