4 escaped Missouri inmates arrested in Butler County

Four escaped inmates from Missouri were taken into custody in Butler County on Friday night and early Saturday morning.
At about 10 p.m. Friday the Ohio Highway State Patrol conducted a traffic stop and arrested two escaped inmates, Aaron Wade Sebastian, 30, and Kelly McSean, 52, in the Liberty Twp., Ohio area.
McSean and Sebastian are two of five inmates who escaped Tuesday night from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Mo.
Dakota Pace, 26, fled the traffic stop on foot. At about 9 a.m. Saturday, Pace was taken into custody on Princeton-Glendale Road, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s office. He was found following an extensive search in the Liberty and West Chester Twp. area.
At approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Lujuan Tucker, 37, was arrested by law enforcement at Union Centre Boulevard in West Chester Twp., according to our news partners at WCPO.
Sebastian and McSean are being held in the Butler County Jail.
Another of the inmates, Michael Wilkins, 42, was apprehended Wednesday in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
About the Author