BreakingNews
Heavy black smoke coming from old Mendelsons building downtown
dayton-daily-news logo
X

4 people clinging to log rescued from Mad River in Clark County

Four people who were on the Mad River near Springfield had to be rescued as they were clinging to a log as waters rushed and rose. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Four people who were on the Mad River near Springfield had to be rescued as they were clinging to a log as waters rushed and rose. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By
Updated 18 hours ago

First responders rescued four people from rising waters in Clark County on the Mad River this afternoon after receiving reports that the four were stranded and unable to make it to safety.

The four people – potentially teenagers or people in their 20s – were stranded on a log.

Inner tubes were seen in the river near the log.

Members of the Springfield Fire and Rescue Division arrived on scene, located the stranded people, then worked to get to the other side of the river to get better access to the teens.

The incident happened between Eagle City Road and St. Paris Pike.

German Twp. firefighters also responded to the scene in a yellow boat and retrieved two of the people who were stranded.

Mad River Twp. personnel brought a motorized boat to retrieve the two other people.

The river is up after heavy rain Sunday night.

In Other News
1
Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield closed today; power outage spurs need for...
2
Rumpke changes collection times due to excessive heat this week
3
Xenia teen charged in ‘random’ Springfield shooting
4
Multiple road projects in region spur driver detours
5
New Carlisle teen dies in apparent drowning after canoe flips

About the Author

Follow Bill Lackey on facebook

Bill Lackey, the Springfield News-Sun photojournalist, has been taking pictures for the News-Sun for over 20 years. He has photographed most of the major events in Clark and Champaign Counties in the past two decades. Bill is a Dayton native and attended Northridge High School. He has a BA from Eastern Kentucky University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top