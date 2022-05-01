5 people shot in Springfield, 1 dead

Five people were shot, and one was killed, in a mass shooting in Springfield early Sunday morning, according to Springfield police.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Clifton Avenue near Rice Street on the south side of the city.
We have a crew on the scene, and will update this story with additional details.
