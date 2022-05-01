BreakingNews
5 people shot in Springfield, 1 dead
dayton-daily-news logo
X

5 people shot in Springfield, 1 dead

.Springfield police are investigating a mass shooting that happened early Sunday, May 1, 2022.

Combined ShapeCaption
.Springfield police are investigating a mass shooting that happened early Sunday, May 1, 2022.

News
16 minutes ago

Five people were shot, and one was killed, in a mass shooting in Springfield early Sunday morning, according to Springfield police.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Clifton Avenue near Rice Street on the south side of the city.

We have a crew on the scene, and will update this story with additional details.

In Other News
1
Tickets for Garth Brooks’ second-announced show in Cincinnati on sale...
2
How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft
3
New Cincinnati Zoo habitats will house black bears and sea otters next...
4
Middletown may join other cities in getting license plate reading...
5
Kings Island to host 50th anniversary celebration ceremony on Friday
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top