5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Advisories and antibody treatments

It is Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 and these are five things to know today about the coronavirus pandemic.
New travel advisory includes Ohio, too
Ohio has updated its weekly travel advisory list of states to avoid, with 14 states now reporting 15% or higher rates of people testing positive for the coronavirus. This new list now includes Ohio itself, the first time since April where the state’s positivity rate has been above 15%.
The no. 1 ZIP code in Ohio for recent cases is in Butler County
The ZIP code that recorded the most coronavirus cases of any in Ohio in the past two weeks is 45011 in Butler County, which includes part of Hamilton as well as areas to its north and east such as New Miami, Sven Mile and Fairfield Township. This area reported 589 cases in the past two weeks.
New antibody treatment available at area hospitals
A new coronavirus antibody treatment is now available for qualified patients at Kettering Health Network and Premier Health facilities. The new treatment, called bamlanivimab, was approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in early November, as results indicated it helps prevent hospitalizations and emergency room visits.
Ohio reports more than 100 deaths for second day
Ohio recorded more than 100 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for the second straight day on Wednesday. The state reported 119 deaths on Tuesday and 123 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 6,671 deaths. The past two days are far above the average over the last 21 days, which is 50 deaths per day.
Middletown High School switches to remote classes
Middletown High School has announced that it will switch to remote classes for the rest of 2020 due to the area’s spike in coronavirus cases. In particular, a large number of teacher absences due to coronavirus quarantine requirements played a role in the decision, with 15 out last week and another four this week, according to school officials.