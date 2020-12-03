5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Advisories and antibody treatments

New travel advisory includes Ohio, too

Ohio has updated its weekly travel advisory list of states to avoid, with 14 states now reporting 15% or higher rates of people testing positive for the coronavirus. This new list now includes Ohio itself, the first time since April where the state’s positivity rate has been above 15%.

The no. 1 ZIP code in Ohio for recent cases is in Butler County

The ZIP code that recorded the most coronavirus cases of any in Ohio in the past two weeks is 45011 in Butler County, which includes part of Hamilton as well as areas to its north and east such as New Miami, Sven Mile and Fairfield Township. This area reported 589 cases in the past two weeks.