5 things to know about the coronavirus today: More vaccines arrive in area

Kettering Health Network receives first batch of vaccines

Kettering Health Network received its first set of Moderna coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday and began vaccinating staff at Kettering Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center. Kettering Health is the latest hospital network to get the vaccine after Miami Valley Hospital and Dayton Children’s Hospital received doses on Tuesday, and Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy received doses on Monday.

Wright-Patterson waiting for word on vaccine

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is still waiting for word when it will receive any doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Officials said that the base had recently gone through a dry run to plan how to receive, store and distribute vaccines. When the vaccine becomes available, Wright-Patterson said it will publicize it.