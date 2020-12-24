5 things to know about the coronavirus today: More vaccines arrive in area

It is Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Kettering Health Network receives first batch of vaccines
Kettering Health Network received its first set of Moderna coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday and began vaccinating staff at Kettering Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center. Kettering Health is the latest hospital network to get the vaccine after Miami Valley Hospital and Dayton Children’s Hospital received doses on Tuesday, and Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy received doses on Monday.
Wright-Patterson waiting for word on vaccine
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is still waiting for word when it will receive any doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Officials said that the base had recently gone through a dry run to plan how to receive, store and distribute vaccines. When the vaccine becomes available, Wright-Patterson said it will publicize it.
Miami men’s basketball pauses team activities due to coronavirus
Miami University men’s basketball announced that the men’s basketball team has postponed upcoming games due to coronavirus, to resume some time after the New Year. The team’s games against Defiance and Bellarmine are listed as canceled.
Springfield firefighter gets vaccine during press conference
A Springfield firefighter received the coronavirus vaccine during Gov. Mike DeWine’s press briefing on Wednesday from the former JC Penny store at the Upper Valley Mall. The Clark County commissioners used CARES Act funding for a temporary space at the mall to allow the distribution of the COVD-19 vaccine for local first responders.
ZIP code in Butler County continues to lead state in coronavirus cases
The ZIP code 45011 in Butler County continues to lead the state in coronavirus cases reported in the prior two weeks. The area reported 542 cases in the past two weeks. Four other Butler County ZIP codes were all in the top 28 in the state as well.