Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic, vaccinations in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine reminds residents that they still need to wear a mask last week as Springfield Regional Medical Center President Adam Groshans listens shortly after the first vaccine arrives at the hospital. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to updated Ohioans on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccination efforts today at 2 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will also join the press conference.

Ohio is continuing to ramp up vaccinations as the state receives more shipments of the Pfzier and Moderna vaccines.

Nearly 20,000 additional shots from Pfizer are expected to arrive on Christmas Eve. The doses will be distributed to Ohio hospitals that did not receive any vaccines from the state’s first shipment, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio is also starting the second phase of a federal program that vaccinates residents and staff at long-term care facilities with the help of pharmacies. Under the next phase, vaccinations will be administered at assisted living centers, residential care facilities and facilities for people with developmental disabilities.

Nearly 8,500 people in Ohio have received their first coronavirus vaccination as of Tuesday. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine requires two doses.

