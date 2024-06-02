6-year-old injured after being hit by vehicle in Middletown

A 6-year-old was injured after being hit by a vehicle Saturday evening in Middletown.

The Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to reports of single-vehicle serious injury crash at Hendrickson Road just east of Audubon Road around 6 p.m., according to OSHP.

A 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on Hendrickson Road when the child “entered into the lane of travel of Hendrickson Road from the south side of the roadway, and was struck by the Ford,” the patrol said.

The 6-year-old was transported by ground ambulance to Atrium Medical Center, and then by ground ambulance to Dayton Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Ford Explorer driver and infant passenger were not injured.

The roadway was shut down during the crash investigation and reopened at 9:15 p.m.

Middletown Police Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Fire Department & EMS and Turtlecreek Township Fire Department & EMS assisted at the scene.

