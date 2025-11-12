7 Brew Coffee shop has plans to come to Hamilton

Hamilton officials do not have an anticipated construction timeline as of Wednesday afternoon. The Journal-News has reached out to 7 Brew Coffee for comment.

7 Brew Coffee has locations in 35 states, including 28 locations in Ohio. They opened locations in Beavercreek and West Chester Twp. earlier this year.

The coffee shop is exclusively a drive-thru service, and plans submitted to the city include drive-thru lanes on either side of the prefabricated freestanding building. They serve only coffee, tea, energy drinks and more. No interior or exterior dining options will be a part of this project.