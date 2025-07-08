Second 7 Brew Coffee shop proposed for Beavercreek

Located on the corner of Col. Glenn Highway and Germany Lane, the spot is caddy-corner across from the Meijer along Col. Glenn, and directly across from Sonic. The site formerly held a used-car dealership.

Initial concept plans show the 7 Brew would sport two drive-thru lanes and 12 parking spaces.

The first 7 Brew Coffee in Beavercreek, located off of North Fairfield Road next to REI Co-op, opened in October of last year. Since then, it has become one of the most successful 7 Brew locations in the region, said Jonathan Wocher, a planner with McBride Dale Clarion, representing the developer.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“We believe that this site will relieve some of the high volumes we see at North Fairfield. That’s an extremely successful site,” he said.

7 Brew has opened — or is planning to open — several stores in the Miami Valley, including Springfield, Huber Heights, Springboro, West Chester Twp. and others.

In addition to specialty coffees, customers can expect teas, lemonades, smoothies and shakes from the Arkansas-based coffee chain, as well as their own branded energy drinks.

The rezoning next goes before Beavercreek City Council for approval. The developer will then present more specific site plans to the city’s planning commission, and later to City Council.