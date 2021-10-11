7-Eleven lays off fewer than 35 at Speedway headquarters in Enon

Representatives of 7-Eleven have stated fewer than 35 people have been laid off at the Speedway headquarters in Enon.
In a statement from 7-Eleven, the layoffs are part of the integration process as the Enon-based Speedway was acquired by 7-Eleven from Marathon.
The $21 billion acquisition closed in May. Representatives of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain said as a result, decisions have been made to reduce staff in some areas, which included consolidating duplicate roles and aligning responsibilities.
The exact number of people laid off has not been released by the company, nor the time period in which the elimination of certain roles have occurred.
The statement sent to this news organization by 7-Eleven said that in the last several months the company has made significant progress toward fully combining Speedway and 7-Eleven.
That includes the designing of an organizational structure that will better position “the combined company for success in the near-term and for many years to come.”
In regards to the elimination of certain positions and the following layoffs, the statement from the company said, “These decisions have not been made lightly, and we remain committed to serving customers, stores and communities from our Store Support Centers in Enon, OH, and Irving, TX.”