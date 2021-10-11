dayton-daily-news logo
X

7-Eleven lays off fewer than 35 at Speedway headquarters in Enon

Speedway's Corporate Headquarters in Enon, Ohio. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
Speedway's Corporate Headquarters in Enon, Ohio. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Hasan Karim
1 hour ago
Representatives of 7-Eleven say it is the result of consolidating duplicate roles and aligning responsibilities

Representatives of 7-Eleven have stated fewer than 35 people have been laid off at the Speedway headquarters in Enon.

In a statement from 7-Eleven, the layoffs are part of the integration process as the Enon-based Speedway was acquired by 7-Eleven from Marathon.

ExploreOhio reports nearly 5,400 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

The $21 billion acquisition closed in May. Representatives of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain said as a result, decisions have been made to reduce staff in some areas, which included consolidating duplicate roles and aligning responsibilities.

The exact number of people laid off has not been released by the company, nor the time period in which the elimination of certain roles have occurred.

The statement sent to this news organization by 7-Eleven said that in the last several months the company has made significant progress toward fully combining Speedway and 7-Eleven.

ExploreClark County Sheriff’s Office responds to Northridge power outage

That includes the designing of an organizational structure that will better position “the combined company for success in the near-term and for many years to come.”

In regards to the elimination of certain positions and the following layoffs, the statement from the company said, “These decisions have not been made lightly, and we remain committed to serving customers, stores and communities from our Store Support Centers in Enon, OH, and Irving, TX.”

In Other News
1
Man who climbed substation in Clark County back on ground; thousands in
2
Enon Apple Butter Festival stirs up crowds
3
Funeral services set for teen shot, killed in Springfield
4
Drive-through memorial held today for Springfield post commander
5
One flown to hospital after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Springfield
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top