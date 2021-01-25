88th Air Base Wing announces 2020 annual award winners

Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing commander, and other Wright-Patterson Air Force Base leaders hosted the wing’s 2020 annual awards ceremony virtually through a CVR Teams live event Jan. 19.
“The pandemic cannot stop us from recognizing the fantastic work our Airmen have done this past year,” Miller said.
The ceremony included reading each nominee’s contributions to the wing and Air Force.
There are 14 award categories, each with five nominees, but only one winner. The winners will now go on to compete at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s annual awards.
This year’s winners are in bold (with an asterisk):
Airman of the Year
- Benjamin Kennedy – 88th Civil Engineer Group
- *Senior Airman Valerie Graw – 88th Communications Group
- Senior Airman Jordan Vanhaerents – 88th Medical Group
- Senior Airman Mark DeBats – 88th Mission Support Group
- Senior Airman Ivan Tendenilla – 88th Air Base Wing Staff Agencies
Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
- Tech. Sgt. Jeremiah Alejandro – 88 CEG
- Tech. Sgt. Matthew Kiner – 88 CG
- Tech. Sgt. Kasey Bumbgardner-Gaines – 88 MDG
- *Staff Sgt. Ian Guthridge – 88 MSG
- Tech. Sgt. Dallas Bloss – WSA
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
- Master Sgt. Alonzo Warner – 88 CEG
- Master Sgt. Oscar Perez – 88 CG
- Master Sgt. Nathaniel Saujon – 88 MDG
- Master Sgt. Gregory Linker – 88 MSG
- *Master Sgt. Monique Tyler – WSA
First Sergeant of the Year
- None – 88 CEG
- Master Sgt. Carlton Holt – 88 CG
- *Senior Master Sgt. Benjamin Seekell – 88 MDG
- None – 88 MSG
- Master Sgt. Ericlee Albarran – WSA
Company Grade Officer of the Year
- None – 88 CEG
- 1st Lt. Kyle McReynolds – 88 CG
- *Capt. Stephen LeSage – 88 MDG
- Capt. Christopher Foti – 88 MSG
- 2nd Lt. Hannah Murray – WSA
Field Grade Officer of the Year
- None – 88 CEG
- None – 88 CG
- *Maj. David Tubman– 88 MDG
- Maj. James Davern – 88 MSG
- Maj. Megan Ortner – WSA
Civilian Category I
- Christopher Hess – 88 CEG
- None – 88 CG
- *Ryan Porterfield – 88 MDG
- Amayrani Smith – 88 MSG
- Patricia Rodriguez – WSA
- Civilian Category II
- Andrew Mascall – 88 CEG
- Jennifer Christophel – 88 CG
- *Dale Guinther – 88 MDG
- Juan Nogueras – 88 MSG
- Ane Graham – WSA
Civilian Category III
- Donald Fosnight – 88 CEG
- Mike Travis – 88 CG
- *Christina Bowman – 88 MDG
- Paul Werry – 88 MSG
- William Neitzke – WSA
Small Team
- Airman Dorms – 88 CEG
- None – 88 CG
- Dental Support Flight – 88 MDG
- 88th Security Forces Squadron, Investigations Section – 88 MSG
- *Public Affairs Stream Team – WSA
Large Team
- IPC 3 Support Team – 88 CEG
- CS Cyber Flights Team – 88 CG
- *Pharmacy – 88 MDG
- COVID-19 Support and Response Team – 88 MSG
- Wing Safety – WSA
Honor Guard Member of the Year
- Senior Airman Adam Aljabi – 88 SFS
- Senior Airman Zion Porter – National Air and Space Intelligence Center
- *Staff Sgt. Tiffany Todd – U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
- 1st Lt. Alec Thrower – NASIC
Squadron of the Year
- None – 88 CEG
- None – 88 CG
- 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron – 88 MDG
- 88th Logistics Readiness Squadron – 88 MSG
- *88th Comptroller Squadron – WSA
Spouse of the Year
- None – 88 CEG
- None – 88 CG
- None – 88 MDG
- *Mindy Schwickerath – 88 MSG
- Patricia Rodriguez – WSA