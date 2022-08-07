9 injured in Cincinnati mass shooting

John said there was one shot fired by a CPD officer but it is unclear if that shot struck the suspect.

“We have one Cincinnati police officer that discharged one round, and we do not know if that officer struck the individual that he was firing the gun at,” John said. “What I can tell you is the individual he was shooting at was actively firing a firearm at that time.”

John said that individual that was fired at fled the scene.

CPD deployed two “bang balls” — a percussion instrument used by police — that were rolled into the street to disperse the large crowd and attend to the injured. John said officers then applied tourniquets at the scene.

Police have closed Main Street at the intersection of Liberty Street. Multiple other streets near the scene, including Woodward and 13th streets have been blocked off.

Alongside the OTR shooting, John said there was also another shooting incident in the Central Business District where two people were shot. John could not confirm if the two incidents were connected or the conditions of those shot there.

John said police will continue to investigate and that this is a large scene that will take awhile to process.

“We know that a lot of people left the scene that may of seen something,” John said. “We’re looking for any witness statements we can get. So, if somebody has something — if they have video footage, something on their phone — of course we would want to use that to see if we can ascertain exactly how this event evolved.”