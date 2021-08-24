9-year-old killed, 4 injured in Butler County crash

The two-vehicle crash happened about 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Eaton Road and West Taylor School road, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Initial investigation shows that a 2008 Dodge minivan traveling west on West Taylor School Road failed to stop for a stop sign at the Eaton Road intersection. It was struck in the passenger side by a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was southbound on Eaton Road. Two juvenile occupants were ejected from the van and thrown into a field.