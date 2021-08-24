9-year-old killed, 4 injured in Butler County crash

One child was killed and others injured Monday night in a crash in Wayne Twp.
The two-vehicle crash happened about 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Eaton Road and West Taylor School road, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Initial investigation shows that a 2008 Dodge minivan traveling west on West Taylor School Road failed to stop for a stop sign at the Eaton Road intersection. It was struck in the passenger side by a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was southbound on Eaton Road. Two juvenile occupants were ejected from the van and thrown into a field.
A 9-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A second juvenile, age 14, suffered severe injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
The 56-year-old female driver of the van and a juvenile passenger, age 15, were transported by ambulance to Kettering Health Hamilton. A fifth passenger, an adult male, declined treatment at the scene for minor, visible injuries.
The driver of the pickup declined treatment at the scene, but self-transported to an area hospital for evaluation for minor, visible injuries.
The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating. At this time, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of the family.