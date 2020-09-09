9/11 ceremonies planned in Dayton area

American Legion Beavercreek Memorial Post 763 invites the community to a Patriot Day ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday at the Beavercreek 9/11 Memorial on Fairfield Road. It will be an informal event to “Never Forget” the 2,977 victims of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on its way to Washington D.C. Social distancing will be practiced.

The city of Fairborn will also hold a memorial ceremony at the National Center for Medical Readiness at Calamityville, located at 506 E. Xenia Dr., beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. The city has asked guests to observe social distancing and wear face coverings. There will be appropriately spaced seating available.