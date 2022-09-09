Coyote found hiding in Butler County family’s bathroom

If there is a coyote on your property, remove all attractants to help deter it from returning, such as removing garbage and pet food before nightfall and cleaning up around the grill. Coyotes usually prey on small mammals such as rabbits and mice. However, they are known to take small dogs and cats, which should be supervised or kept inside at night when coyotes are active. Coyotes are curious but generally fearful of humans. Clap your hands and shout to scare off coyotes that are investigating your yard. If it seems to lack a fear of humans or poses problems even after removing attractants, contact a nuisance trapper.

You can find a trapper near you by calling the ODNR’s Division of Wildlife at 1-800-WILDLIFE (945-3543) or visit www.wildohio.gov for more information.