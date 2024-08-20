Academy Sports + Outdoors coming to Springfield

The retail store will be located in the former Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

A sports and outdoors retail store is coming to Springfield’s Bechtle Crossing shopping center.

An Academy Sports + Outdoors will be located at 1690 N. Bechtle Ave., in the former Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to building permits. The shopping center also includes Marshalls, Rue21, Bath & Body Works, Sally Beauty, Claire’s Five Below, Kay Jewlers, Kohl’s and others.

ExploreGreene County man on death row for 28 years freed after sentence vacated

The building permits show the company remodeled the existing space to a retail store, had inside work done such as HVAC, ductwork and electrical, fire detection work and new fire alarms.

Academy Sports + Outdoors sells men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing, shoes and accessories, outdoors, sports, backyard and recreation, health and fitness items and equipment, water bottles and tumblers, backpacks and more.

The store’s website lists only two locations in Ohio, with one in Springfield and one in Zanesville.

An open date has not been announced.

ExploreFormer Columbus zoo CFO sentenced to prison in $2.29M fraud scheme

“Discover a world of gear, apparel, and tools tailored to upgrade your outdoor adventures and sporting activities. Feel confident trying out that new hobby or pursuing a familiar passion on any terrain or field,” the page states.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

