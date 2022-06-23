After school board’s CRT rejection, Edgewood Schools leader withdraws from job candidacy

“I appreciate the opportunity to interview for the position and wish you well in your continued search for your next leader.”

Fussnecker declined, when asked, to offer more comments as to why he withdrew.

WCPO reported that “during public comments, parents and students spoke against the resolution, pleading with board members not to pass it. At times, those in attendance shouted and spoke over members as they were speaking — some yelled at those who voted yes, calling them racist.”

Forest Hills community members, reported WCPO, are planning on holding a rally against the new curriculum ban Thursday at 5 p.m. outside the district’s main office. The resolution comes less than a month after the board canceled Turpin High School’s diversity day. Students protested the decision, walking out of class and hosting their own event.

Bringing back diversity day was also discussed in Wednesday’s Forest Hills meeting, but a motion to have it in 2023 failed.