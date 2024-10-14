Agave and Rye is finally open in Hamilton

“I know how much it means not only to the city of Hamilton but also to us at Agave and Rye,” said Jonny Mendoza, the Hamilton general manager. “We’ve been blessed to be spreading like wildfire, and I hope to keep that going.”

On Monday, the 18th Agave and Rye location opened at 335 Main St. in Hamilton. The franchise initially announced plans in 2021 for the new location, but the for various reasons, the project had been delayed, the company told the Journal-News in 2023. For the past year, construction on Main Street ― which includes a city-owned parking lot ― had occurred for what is the second Agave and Rye in Butler County.

Agave and Rye, known for its “EPIC” tacos, was founded in Northern Kentucky in 2018 and become a culinary destination featuring gourmet tacos with unique ingredients and more than 70 varieties of tequila and more than 70 varieties of bourbon.

“I have lived here a lot of years in Hamilton, Ohio, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Mayor Pat Moeller. “The vibe, the atmosphere, great restaurant team here. You’ve added so much by being here with the rebirth of our Main Street. This is a place to definitely be and I think you’ve got the right word on the building, this place is definitely epic.

The 300 block of Main Street has seen significant development in the past year, with Rossville Flats market-rate apartment complex opening in late 2023, then last week Aglamesis Bros opening its third location at the corner of Main and D streets. Agave and Rye has set the expectations on what the city’s urban core can be even higher.

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates said this brings the city to another level when it comes to experiences for residents and visitors. The restaurant will draw, he said, people from outside the city and county who may not visit Hamilton as regularly as they may in the future. And the hope, is the new visitors will explore the other stores and shops in the city.

“You guys have outdone yourselves,” said Bates at Monday’s ribbon cutting. “This is way beyond belief.”

Agave and Rye has become a destination restaurant as it’s aggressively expanded in Southwest Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and Alabama, and the restaurant was featured in Restaurant Hospitality Magazine and named one of 20 full-service restaurants worth watching by FSR Magazine. It was voted No. 8 in the 2023 Restaurant Business Future 50.

Agave and Rye Hamilton is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.