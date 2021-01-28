Air Force acquisition executive unveils next e-Plane

While computer-aided design has existed since the 1960s, Roper states new virtual reality technology is vastly superior because of today’s computing power.”

A trillion-fold boost in computer processing has morphed those early blueprint tools into today’s powerful digital engineering models — called digital threads and digital twins — that replace real-world prototyping and testing with authoritative virtual sources of truth,” Roper wrote.

Roper argues this paradigm-changing technology must be applied broadly across the Air and Space Forces in programs both new and old. Digital engineering has already revolutionized the automotive industry, and it holds the same promise for defense acquisitions.

“Strategically, you are looking to flip the current acquisition paradigm — exchange real-world activities with digital — for speed and agility,” Roper wrote. “Speed and agility are greater weapons — and more to be feared in future militaries — than any individual system we could build.”

Within the document, Roper lays out 14 principles for digital engineering and their underlying authoritative virtualizations to serve as guideposts for those programs who seek the e-Series designation.

According to Roper, NGAD isn’t the only program to have recently met the 14 criteria and achieved e-Series designation.”A-10 Re-wing Program, B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program, and Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent have all met the e-Series bar,” Roper wrote. “They all leveraged authoritative virtualizations to significantly replace or truncate real-word activities, and have achieved paradigm-shifting performance.”

Roper indicates this is only the beginning, and if the Air Force and Space Force can fully embrace digital engineering, a true digital evolution could follow.

“Each new e-System invites us to reimagine both its acquisition and operationalization,” Roper wrote. “e-Series should guide the Air Force and Space Force’s analog-to-digital metamorphosis. Given the adversaries and challenges these two Services face, that metamorphosis had better be fast.”