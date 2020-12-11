Air Force awards $78M in Skyborg autonomous drone contracts

The contracts were awarded with a two-year period of performance to Boeing Co., for $25,748,180; General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., for $14,317,933; and Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc., for $37,771,577 — a total of nearly $78 million in Skyborg contracts.

The first vehicles are expected to be delivered no later than May 2021 for initial flight testing before further experimentation in July, the Air Force said. The new vehicles will serve as platforms to test the Skyborg Autonomous Core System.