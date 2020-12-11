Air Force awards $78M in Skyborg autonomous drone contracts

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, has awarded contracts to three companies in an Air Force project to make autonomous combat drones.
The contracts were awarded with a two-year period of performance to Boeing Co., for $25,748,180; General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., for $14,317,933; and Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems Inc., for $37,771,577 — a total of nearly $78 million in Skyborg contracts.
The first vehicles are expected to be delivered no later than May 2021 for initial flight testing before further experimentation in July, the Air Force said. The new vehicles will serve as platforms to test the Skyborg Autonomous Core System.
The Air Force is aiming for autonomous “best of breed” systems that adapt to complex missions, some of which might be deemed too dangerous for human pilots.
”This award is a major step forward for our game-changing Skyborg capability — this award supporting our operational experimentation is truly where concepts become realities,” said Brig. Gen. Dale White, program executive officer for fighters and advanced aircraft. He leads the program with Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle, commander of the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), which is also based at Wright-Patterson.
”The value in this close partnership between AFRL and AFLCMC is becoming clear. When we field proven technology faster, it gives our warfighters the edge they need to win the day,” Pringle said.