Air Force needs WPAFB volunteers to test new maternity uniform

AFLCMC photo

The fit-and-wear tests are part of an effort to roll out a flight uniform designed specifically for pregnant aviators.

“This effort is important,” 1st Lt Avery Thomson, lead program manager for maternity development efforts in the AFUO, said in the release. “Current aircrew members are modifying their flight duty uniforms, at a significant personal financial cost, or they are borrowing bigger uniforms from their husbands, which creates a safety of flight issue. The Maternity Flight Duty Uniform will help remove a barrier for approximately 400 pregnant Airmen each year.”

Interested? The Air Force asks prospective participants to contact 1st. Lt. Avery Thomson, via the Global Address book.

The survey must be filled out using a CAC enabled device.

The Air Force isn’t alone in these efforts. The Army Uniform Board is also considering updating the service’s 40-year-old smock maternity uniform, and the Marine Corps said last year that it is considering new maternity shirts.