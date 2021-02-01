Air Force wants privacy curtains for B-52 restrooms

The request for the curtain is coming from the contracting office at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Fighters and Bombers Directorate, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is part of the team responsible for keeping the B-52 operational and flying.

The B-52, of course, is an absolutely historic bomber that had played a key role in giving the nation flexible response options during the Cold War and beyond. The physical size, endurance and range of the mighty B-52 has made up to 40-hour missions possible, according to the Air Force.

Since its first flight in 1952, the B-52 Stratofortress has been an Air Force mainstay. Of the 744 built through nine different versions, only 76 B-52Hs remained in service, as of 2016, according to AFLCMC.