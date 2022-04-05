BreakingNews
JUST IN: John Mulaney to perform at Schuster
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Air Mobility center next step for Springfield airport

The Lift Aircraft company demonstrates their advanced air mobility system, or flying car, last year during the Advanced Air Mobility Showcase at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport. The event featured some of the top companies in the world of advanced air mobility systems as they showed their flying vehicles and the technology that make them possible. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
The Lift Aircraft company demonstrates their advanced air mobility system, or flying car, last year during the Advanced Air Mobility Showcase at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport. The event featured some of the top companies in the world of advanced air mobility systems as they showed their flying vehicles and the technology that make them possible. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Hasan Karim
4 hours ago

Recent investments and a growing demand for air mobility research at the Springfield Beckley Municipal Airport has led to plans for the construction of an $8.2 million facility.

Construction on the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence is expected to began in June and wrap up in summer 2023. The plan for the facility signals a next step for the airport, which is a major economic asset to the area, and can attract more investment in the future, said Tom Franzen, Springfield’s director of economic development.

Franzen, who is also Springfield’s assistant city manager, discussed current investment and economic development projects at the airport with the Springfield Rotary Club on Monday.

The air mobility center will be a 30,000 square-foot, two-story facility that will accommodate university and government research as well as companies developing advanced air mobility aircrafts. Some of that work is already taking place at the airport.

ExploreClark County hosting events as part of national Child Abuse Prevention Month

The type of air mobility technology researched and tested at the airport has been described as envisioning a safe and efficient aviation transportation system that uses highly automated aircraft that will operate and transport passengers or cargo at lower altitudes to urban and suburban areas.

Franzen provided an overview of the various activities taking place at the airport, as well as its economic importance and what has led to the building of the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence.

He also listed all the airport’s assets that make it a strong economic driver as well as help create more opportunities for investment.

The airport is home to an Ohio Air National Guard base, and is relatively close to the Wright Patterson Air Force Base. It is also situated between Dayton and Columbus.

The airport already has a steady customer base, and is home to two MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operations), Spectra Jet and Lone Mountain Aircraft.

Springfield Beckley is an aerospace complex that consist of a general aviation airport, and it has space for the development and testing of air mobility technology, an unmanned aircraft systems flight range and a commercial business park.

But, as the airport becomes more involved with air mobility, space there will support manufacturers and operators of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOL), a type of aircraft that uses electric power to hover, take off, and land vertically, Franzen said.

As more research and testing related to that technology takes place at the airport, it will allow those in Springfield to work alongside the likes of NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration to help evaluate safety considerations as well as infrastructure requirements around Air Mobility, said Franzen, the assistant city manager and director of economic development for the city of Springfield.

ExploreNew effort pools schools’ resources to recruit more teachers of color

Since 2019, the airport has been home to the SkyVision radar asset, which offers airspace monitoring services for aircraft and payload testing.

In addition, the airport saw a $2.5 million investment to create a charging station with office facilities as well as infrastructure to accommodate multiple eVTOL flight simulators.

The air mobility center will be the next stage of that work as several companies associated with that technology has already set up a presence at the airport.

The center will also be used by other entities that are part of the program called Agility Prime. The Air Force launched a $35 million program in 2021 seeking to create and speed a commercial market for advanced air mobility aircraft.

“We have been laying the building blocks for what we are doing out there,” Franzen said.

In Other News
1
Embattled Butler County auditor now unopposed in May primary
2
Moore’s death left ‘a big hole in our community’
3
New Middletown funeral home to offer crematory services
4
Ramadan is a time to self-reflect, connect with the community, area...
5
Easter egg hunt at Niederman Family Farm will require tickets to keep...

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top