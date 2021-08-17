dayton-daily-news logo
Aircraft crash reported at Bellefontaine Municipal Airport

Bellefontaine Regional Airport
Bellefontaine Regional Airport

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago
State Patrol reports no injuries

An aircraft reportedly crashed on the runway Tuesday at the Bellefontaine Municipal Airport.

No injuries were reported, according to the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is handling the investigation.

It is unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft.

The Springfield News-Sun is working to learn more information and will update this report.

